A Florida palliative care doctor was indicted after prosecutors say he instructed minors online to produce sexually explicit images of themselves and directed one to hang herself, federal prosecutors said.

One girl he was communicating with was found dead, they alleged.

Stephen Andrew Leedy, 59, was arrested and indicted on three counts of production of child sexual abuse material and two counts of coercing or enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced Monday.

Leedy, who practices in the Tampa Bay area, sexually exploited and victimized approximately 10 children through online conversations and video chats with the username “maximumuncle#9112,” prosecutors said.

Leedy allegedly directed minors to produce sexually explicit pictures and instructed them to “cut, choke, and hang themselves,” prosecutors said.

In November 2021, one girl was discovered deceased, “having hanged herself in front of her phone in a manner consistent with instructions Leedy had previously provided her,” prosecutors said.

If convicted on all counts, Leedy faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.

His lawyers told Fox 13 that their client plans to plead not guilty.

“Our client, Stephen Leedy, adamantly denies the charges that have been filed against him in federal court,” attorneys Bjorn Brunvand and Lucas Fleming told the outlet.

“It is particularly important in moments like this when someone is being accused of very troubling allegations, that we afford him the presumption of innocence,” they added. “We will be entering a not guilty plea at the earliest opportunity and look forward to vigorously defending Dr. Leedy in court.”

According to Florida Department of Health records, Leedy’s medical license is still active. The records also reveal that no disciplinary action has been taken against him nor have there been any public complaints.

He has staff privileges at Lakeland Regional Medical Center, records show.

A statement by Lakeland Regional Health provided to The Independent emphasized that no records show he was employed by the medical group nor that he treated any affiliated patients.

“We are deeply troubled to learn of the recent arrest of Dr. Stephen Leedy,” the statement read. “Dr. Leedy is not, and never has been, employed by Lakeland Regional Health and there is no record of Dr. Leedy ever treating patients at our hospital.”

It added: “Through his affiliation with an outside hospice organization, he had limited consulting staff privileges for adult-only hospice and palliative care, and was not on the active medical staff. These privileges at our hospital were relinquished immediately upon notification of his arrest.”

Leedy worked as the Chief Medical Officer at Tidwell Hospice, which is affiliated with Emblem Health. The Independent has reached out to Tidwell for comment.

Emblem Health told Fox 13 in a statement that Leedy worked at Tidwell for a period of five years more than 10 years ago.

“The allegations against Dr. Stephen Leedy are deeply concerning,” the Emblem statement read. “While there has been minimal professional interaction with him since then, he has not been employed by Empath Health for more than a decade. We have faith in the legal process to address this matter and remain focused on supporting our communities with extraordinary and compassionate care.”