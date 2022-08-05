Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fifteen people injured after car ploughs through crowd at New Mexico parade

City of Gallup was holding Intertribal Ceremonial Parade when incident took place

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 05 August 2022 20:29
<p>Police section off the site where an SUV came to an abrupt stop after a driver careened through the parade route of the Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration. in Gallup, New Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 4. 2022.</p>

Police section off the site where an SUV came to an abrupt stop after a driver careened through the parade route of the Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration. in Gallup, New Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 4. 2022.

(AP)

Fifteen people, including two police officers, were injured when a car ploughed through a parade in New Mexico.

Officials say that the incident took place in the city of Gallup during the Intertribal Ceremonial Parade on Thursday.

Investigators say they first responded to a report of people drinking alcohol in a car along the parade route.

State police officers arrived at the scene and the driver drove away in the vehicle before the crash took place.

Court papers state that State police arrested Jeff Irving and a passenger after the SUV they were in crashed the vehicle on Historic Route 66 and 2nd Street in the city.

Video taken at the scene shows a group performing in the street when the crowd starts screaming and people rushing out of the way of the vehicle.

The parade was part of a days-long celebration of Native American culture and heritage in the city.

“The Navajo Nation stands with resilience against any acts of violence and sends prayers of protection to those affected,” said Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon in a statement.

“This was a traumatic and triggering event for many, especially for our youth, elders, and our veterans who acted quickly.”

And he added: “Hold Gallup in your prayers tonight as we come together in faith and strength for one another. May the Creator and Holy People bless you all tonight as we move forward together.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in