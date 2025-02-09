Brother of Parkland school shooter is found trying to break in to three schools: cops

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The younger brother of the Parkland school shooter has been arrested after attempting to break into three schools, police in Virginia have said.

Zachary Cruz, 24, was observed on surveillance footage at multiple school properties, including Wilson Middle School, Wilson High School, and the Valley Career and Technical Center, in Georgia County.

The incident occurred on January 25 at around 11.30 p.m. Footage showed Cruz approaching exterior doors, attempting to open them, and peering inside, indicating efforts to gain access.

open image in gallery The 2018 Parkland high school shooting – perpetrated by Nikolas Cruz – was the deadliest mass shooting at a high school in U.S. history ( © South Florida Sun Sentinel 2022 )

Following an investigation involving the Woodrow Wilson Police Department, the Virginia State Police, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Cruz was detained on February 4 without incident.

He was charged with three misdemeanor counts of trespassing, but was released on February 6 after a short stint in jail. Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith later released a statement in response to “growing concerns” from parents and other community members about his release.

“I understand how troubling this situation has been for you, your families, and our community,” Smith wrote. “The safety and security of all students, staff and community members are our top priorities. I want to assure you this matter is being taken very seriously.”

Smith added that “heightened security measures” had been implemented, including increased law enforcement presence on and around school grounds in the district.

“Additionally, we are closely monitoring any potential threats and staying in communication with school officials to ensure all necessary precautions are in place,” he said.

“Thank you for your vigilance and for voicing your concerns. Your voice is loud and clear. Should you have any further questions or information to share, please do not hesitate to reach out to our office.”

According to the Augusta General District Court, Cruz’s next hearing is May 1 2025.

open image in gallery A candlelit vigil for the 17 students killed and the 17 others injured in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting ( Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The 2018 Parkland high school shooting – perpetrated by Nikolas Cruz – was the deadliest mass shooting at a high school in U.S. history.

On February 14 2018, Cruz opened fire on students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and injuring 17 others. He fled the scene on foot by blending in with other students and was later arrested.

Cruz pleaded guilty to all charges and apologized for his crimes in October 2021. He was eventually sentenced to life without parole in November 2022.