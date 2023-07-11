Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police in Alabama are searching for a car believed to be carrying a nine-month-old girl who was kidnapped when a carjacker stole the family SUV.

Just before 7pm local time in Parrish, Alabama, Harlow Darby Freeman was kidnapped from a residence on Crest Avenue. The infant was in her car seat in the back of an SUV when a carjacker stole the car.

Melinda Hutchinson, the aunt of Harlow, told reporters that her niece was in the vehicle with her father when he ran inside to a friend’s house. He was gone for a very short amount of time before the SUV was stolen.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an Amber Alert for Harlow around 9.40pm. Harlow is described as having brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a tie-dye onesie and light pink shorts. She is approximately 20 pounds.

Police believe the infant is in danger.

The vehicle in question is described as a white 2009 Lexus RX350 with damage on the rear passenger side that appears to be tapped with clear tape. Its tag number is 3880AR8.

Harlow’s family is offering $5,000 for information leading to her safe return.

“I hope whoever has her, I mean, I hope they’re taking care of her,” Ms Hutchison told CBS 42. “I mean, she’s nine months old and, you know, I just know that sometimes money talks. And, so, maybe if somebody is offered money and they know something, they will say something.”

Anyone with information should call the Parrish Police Department at 205-686-9991.

As of Tuesday morning, the Amber Alert is still in effect.

Parrish police officer Danny Woodard said all resources at the local, state and federal level were being utilised in the search for the missing child.

“The main priority at this time is to locate the child,” Mr Woodard said.