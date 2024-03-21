California pastor accused of hiring $40k hitman to kill daughter’s boyfriend

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pastor in California has been arrested after allegedly paying a hitman $40,000 to kill his daughter’s boyfriend last year.

Samuel Pasillas, 47, of Victorville, was arrested on Wednesday 13 March and charged with solicitation for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Riverside Police Department (RPD), officers responded to a local hospital on Saturday 21 October 2023 after a man arrived with gunshot wounds.

The man told investigators he had been the victim of a drive-by shooting but had been able to drive himself to the hospital for medical attention.

Detectives from the RPD Robbery-Homicide Unit conducted a follow-up investigation and subsequently learned that the incident was a murder-for-hire shooting.

The victim had been dating a woman, whose father was later identified as Mr Pasillas – a pastor for a Spanish-speaking church in Victorville.

During their investigation, detectives uncovered evidence the father met with the men he hired and provided them information about the victim, including his location the evening of the shooting.

They also determined the men were paid almost $40,000 by the father and had conducted surveillance on the victim in the weeks leading up to the shooting.

Juan Manuel Cebreros, 55, of Long Beach, was later arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Both he and Mr Pasillas are currently being held on one million dollars’ bail.

The investigation remains ongoing.