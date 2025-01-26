The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Days after a patient was checked into an Illinois hospital, she was found unresponsive on the roof, leaving loved ones and police wondering how she wound up there.

Chelsea Adolphus, 28, was pronounced deceased hours after being found unresponsive on the roof of Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, a suburb of Chicago, ABC7 reported. Her family are now looking for answers.

She had been admitted to the hospital earlier in the week, the Lake County Coroner’s Office told the outlet.

At around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, hospital staff found Adolphus on the roof of the hospital. She was then taken to the emergency room, where she was treated for 14 hours before being pronounced dead at 11 p.m. that evening, CBS News reported.

It’s not immediately clear how she ended up on the roof or for how long she had been there in the bitter cold. Waukegan’s temperatures were below freezing all last week.

The coroner’s office notified the Waukegan police about the strange circumstances of her death. An investigation into her death is now underway, CBS News reported.

An autopsy was completed on Friday, but her cause of death has not been released, the outlet reported.

open image in gallery Paul Adolphus poses with his sister Chelsea Adolphus, who was pronounced dead after being found on top of the roof of a Waukegan hospital days after she was admitted ( Paul Adolphus )

Her relatives are now demanding “answers.”

“I’m hurt. I’m sad,” her mother, Yolanda Adolphus, told ABC7. “I want answers. Answers to know what happened to my daughter.”

Her daughter was sweet and friendly, she said: “You could ask her anything. She was a kind person.”

“My sister didn’t deserve this. She was young and changing her life around to be an amazing person to travel the world through real estate,” Paul Adolphus, Chelsea’s brother, told Fox 32. “Where is the surveillance team? Where’s the camera? Where’s the, hey, where’s the doctors? What’s going on here? Where’s all this security that was there for no reason?”

The 28-year-old’s family and friends gathered at her family’s home Friday, ABC7 reported.

“Somebody need to give me what happened to my baby Chelsea,” Yolanda Adolphus pleaded. “It’s sad, and I will never get back my daughter.”

Paul Adolphus wrote on Facebook: “Come on god that was my only sister. I will never be the same again. Rip to my sister Chelsea.”

The Independent has reached out to the hospital, Waukegan Police and the coroner’s office for comment.

Officials have said that more information would be released early next week at a press conference.