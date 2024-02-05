Patrick Mahomes’ father arrested for DWI one week before son plays Super Bowl

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was arrested on at least his third charge of driving while intoxicated, just over a week before his son is set to play the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes Sr, 54, was taken into custody on Saturday night in Tyler, Texas, on a $10,000 bond and was released the following day, according to Smith County jail records.

His arrest comes just over a week before his NFL star son is due to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on 11 February.

Mahomes Sr was previously arrested and charged with DWI in Texas back in 2018, reported NBC News.

He was sentenced to 40 days in jail the following year, which he served on weekends, according to court records.

Like his son, Mahomes Sr was also a sports star, as a major-league baseball pitcher for 11 seasons between 1992 and 2003, according to The Associated Press.

The ex major league baseball player is reported to have been previously arrested for DWI (Tyler Police Department/Smith County Jail)

Most notably, he played for the New York Mets during the 1999 National League playoffs, his management company Edge Sports said on its website. He also played for the Boston Red Sox, and the Texas Rangers, among other teams.

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson Mahomes has also faced recent legal issues.

Jackson Mahomes had been hit with three felony charges over accusations that he grabbed a woman’s neck and kissed her without her consent in Kansas, the Kansas City Star reported.

The charges were later dropped after a judge approved a request from prosecutors to do so.

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, recently had three felony charges dropped against him (Getty Images)

However, he still faces a misdemeanour battery charge for pushing a man more than once, reported KCTV5.

“Like I said from the beginning, Jackson has done nothing wrong,” Jackson Mahomes’ attorney Brandan Davies told the outlet.

“We had full confidence that the truth of the matter would ultimately be revealed. The defence will reserve further comment until the remaining count is disposed of.”

The Chiefs will play the 49ers at the Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Independent has contacted Patrick Mahomes’ management for comment.