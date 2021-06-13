22-year-old son of prominent South Carolina legal family found murdered with his mom

A son who was murdered alongside his mother, before he was set to stand trial for the boating death of a 19-year-old woman, is believed to have been the target of a shooting that killed the two in South Carolina.

Paul Murdagh, 22, was shot dead alongside his mother Margaret Murdaugh, 52, at their family country estate the area of Islandton at roughly 10pm on 7 June.

However, a source told the local paper The Island Packer that he believes Paul Murdaugh was the only intended recipient of gunfire despite Margaret tragically losing her life as well.

On 8 June, police told the The Island Packer , “We are pursuing all leads and the investigation is continuing.”

The Murdaugh family has been involved with the local prosecution service since the 1920s, for a total of three generations.

When asked for follow-up information, The Colleton County Sherriff’s Office said, “We can’t release any information that would hinder the integrity of the case,” on 10 June.

Paul Mardaugh was facing charges over a boat trip that led to the death of Mallory Beach, 19, in 2019. Prior to his death, he was charged with one count of boating under the influence causing death and two counts of boating under the influence causing great bodily injury.

Murdaugh was believed to be “grossly intoxicated”, got into a brawl with someone and was adamant about driving the boat home from an oyster party despite pleas from his cousins.

He is also alleged to have removed most of his clothes and assaulted his girlfriend. Eventually he drove the boat into a bridge, which led to Beach being tossed from the vessel and drowning. Authorities spent nine days trying to find her.

Murdagh had pleaded not guilty and was awaiting trial. It is believed that people in the town felt he got a less harsh treatment due to his family’s connections.

Alex Murdaugh, the father and husband of the deceased, is believed to have found the bodies of his wife and son. He claims he was out of the house when the murders took place.

He is a named partner at the law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick, whose Facebook page announced the tragic news.

“The Murdaugh family and PMPED wish to thank everyone for the calls and condolences in the aftermath of the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdagh. We ask for your continued patience and prayers at this tragic time,” a statement posted on their Facebook page read, the first on the record naming of the victims.