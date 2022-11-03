Jump to content

Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape was in the US illegally and may face deportation to Canada

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Thursday 03 November 2022 14:02

David DePape, the suspect in the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, was in the US illegally and may face deportation to Canada.

“US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov 1, following his Oct 28 arrest,” the Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday night.

Federal records reveal that the Canadian Citizen entered the US in early March at the port of entry at San Ysidro on the border between California and Mexico, CNN reported.

In general, Canadians don’t need a visa to enter the US and stay for as long as six months.

ICE sends immigration “detainers” to law enforcement agencies on all levels, including federal, state, and local. The intent is to inform officials that ICE is looking to detain someone before they’re let go.

The detainer sent regarding Mr DePape will in all likelihood not affect the case against him as deportations usually take place following a criminal case’s resolution. The US would in most cases seek deportation following a conviction and prison sentence, CNN noted.

More follows...

