Napa County releases Paul Pelosi’s mugshot following DUI arrest

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was arrested on May 28

Abe Asher
Monday 13 June 2022 23:03
<p>Mr Pelosi’s mugshot. </p>

Mr Pelosi's mugshot.

(Napa County Department of Corrections)

Napa County authorites have released the mugshot of Paul Pelosi taken after he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on May 28.

Mr Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was arrested after the driver of a 2014 Jeep hit Pelosi’s 2021 Porsche at an intersection around 11:45 p.m. Neither party was reported injured, and police did not arrest the driver of the Jeep. The mugshot was taken several hours later, early on the morning of May 29.

Mr Pelosi was bailed out for $5,000 that morning. Ms Pelosi was reportedly not in California at the time of the incident, and her office has declined to comment on the matter.

This story will be updated.

