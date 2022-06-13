Napa County releases Paul Pelosi’s mugshot following DUI arrest
Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was arrested on May 28
Napa County authorites have released the mugshot of Paul Pelosi taken after he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on May 28.
Mr Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was arrested after the driver of a 2014 Jeep hit Pelosi’s 2021 Porsche at an intersection around 11:45 p.m. Neither party was reported injured, and police did not arrest the driver of the Jeep. The mugshot was taken several hours later, early on the morning of May 29.
Mr Pelosi was bailed out for $5,000 that morning. Ms Pelosi was reportedly not in California at the time of the incident, and her office has declined to comment on the matter.
This story will be updated.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.