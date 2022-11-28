Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The white 19-year-old gunman accused of killing 10 Black shoppers and employees at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York has pleaded guilty to all state charges against him.

Payton Gendron pleaded guilty in Erie County Court on 28 November to 10 counts of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, and one count of domestic terrorism motivated by hate, among other charges.

He still faces federal hate crime charges, among others.

He was arrested immediately after the 14 May racist massacre, carried out with an AR-15 rifle and streamed live, an attack that he had planned for months, leaving behind a digital footprint of online writings that traced his path to radicalisation and white supremacist hate.

Gendron drove roughly 200 miles to the predominantly Black community from his home to carry out the attack.

If convicted on all 27 federal charges, Gendron could face the death penalty or a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole. US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement in July that the US Department of Justice “fully recognizes the threat that white supremacist violence poses to the safety of the American people and American democracy.”

Last month, New York Attorney General Letitia James released a 49-page report that found that platforms and content from a constellation of websites – including 4chan, Reddit, Twitch and Discord – had paved Gendron’s path to violent radicalisation and “were weaponized to publicize and encourage copycat violent attacks.”

“The Buffalo shooter was galvanized by his belief that others would be watching him commit violence in real-time,” she said in the report. “Livestreaming has become a tool of mass shooters to instantaneously publicize their crimes, further terrorizing the public and the communities targeted by the shooter. Livestreaming is also used by shooters as a mechanism to incite and solicit additional violent acts.”

Ms James’s office urged state lawmakers to make it illegal for people to post or re-share videos of such killings, and to consider holding companies civilly liable when their platforms are used to broadcast violence.

“For too long, hate and division have been spreading rampant on online platforms – and as we saw in my hometown of Buffalo, the consequences are devastating,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement accompanying the report, which was commissioned by her office.