Peloton purges Diddy’s music from its class playlists

Peloton has announced that they have paused Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs music from its machine workout playlists following the footage of the rapper beating his ex-girlfriend in 2016 recently surfacing.

The exercise equipment company commented under a post by a member of a private Facebook group for Peloton users that the use of all of Diddy’s music on their platform will be “paused” after stating that they take this “very seriously” after the member shared their “concerns”.

Peloton also wrote that they will pause the Bad Boy Entertainment artist series from their platform, which included a line of classes and workouts using music from Bad Boy Records, a record label that Diddy founded.

“This means our Instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes,” Peloton added, but it was not clear if this meant that Diddy’s music would still be on any past classes on their platform.

“Again, thank you for sharing your concerns and thank you for being a member of our Peloton community,” the comment concluded.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing a string of accusations that he has strongly denied in the past ( AP )

The comment was reportedly in response to a group post stating, “Dear Peloton, Your next purge needs to be all Diddy classes. Signed, women everywhere.”

The Independent has contacted Peloton for comment.

Footage has recently emerged, first obtained by CNN, showing the rapper attacking his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in 2016.

The footage shows Combs in a towel chasing Ms Ventura down the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel, before attacking her near the elevators. He then attempts to drag her back down the corridor.

After pushing Ms Ventura to the ground, Combs retrieves a purse and suitcase from the floor near the elevators, the footage shows. He turns around and kicks her as she lies curled up on the floor.

Peloton wrote that the use of all Diddy’s music will be paused on their platform ( Getty )

On Friday, the office of Los Angeles district attorney George Gascón said that charges cannot be brought against Combs over the 2016 attack because of the statute of limitations.

“[I]f the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately, we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted,” a statement said.

Ms Ventura, a singer, filed a lawsuit in 2023 alleging that she was trafficked, raped and beaten by Diddy on many occasions over a decade.

The complaint cited the hotel altercation as occurring “around March 2016”. Combs was “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye”, it read.

After the mogul fell asleep, Ms Ventura attempted to leave the hotel room, but he “followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her”, the complaint stated.

Combs released an apology video, calling his behavior “inexcusable”. He said that he “takes full responsibility for his actions in the video”, and called the attack “one of the darkest times” in his life. He did not mention Ms Ventura by name.

Meredith Firetog, Ms Ventura’s attorney, said the apology was “more about himself than the many people he has hurt”.

“When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” Ms Firetog told CNN in a statement.

“That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”