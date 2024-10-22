The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Pennsylvania man allegedly threatened to “skin alive” a representative of a state political party who was recruiting official poll watchers for Election Day in Philadelphia.

John Pollard, 62, of Philadelphia has been charged with threatening to kill the unnamed victim in a series of violent text messages, the Department of Justice said.

According to the indictment, unsealed on Monday, Pollard allegedly sent four messages to the victim, a resident of Western Pennsylvania, three of which were threatening violence.

“I will KILL YOU IF YOU DON’T ANSWER ME!” one of the messages allegedly said, while another said: “Your days are numbered, B****!”

Another menacing text allegedly said: “GONNA F***ING FIND YOU AND SKIN YOU ALIVE AND USE YOUR SKIN FOR F***ING TOILET PAPER.”

As part of their role as an employee of a state political party – the indictment did not specify which one – the victim posted on social media that they were recruiting volunteers on Election Day to help observe at polling places.

The social media post included the victim’s full name and phone number, which is how Pollard allegedly was able to send the threatening messages, the Justice Department’s release said.

The messages Pollard allegedly sent the victim, according to the indictment ( US Department of Justice )

Pollard, who appeared in federal court in Philadelphia on Monday, is charged with one count of sending interstate threats, which comes with a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office and the Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force, launched in 2021, which addresses threats of violence against election workers so they are “able to do their jobs free from threats and intimidation.”