A Pennsylvania father allegedly shot and killed his son during an argument over a cat and then watched “religious videos” for 12 hours before calling 911.

John F. Gustites, 67, is facing charges of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault in the death of 42-year-old son John A. Gustites. The fatal shooting happened on Saturday morning in their East Union Township home, according to court documents obtained by WFMZ.

Authorities arrived at the home around 8pm that evening and found the elder Gustites sitting in a chair on the front porch. His son was found dead in an upstairs bedroom of a gunshot wound to the face.

Gustites snr told investigators that he had shot his son earlier that morning after they got into an argument, according to court documents. He explained that he heard his son chasing his cat and when he went to his son’s room to get it, his son allegedly demanded to use the family’s car.

The two began to argue and the son grabbed a screwdriver out of his bedpost and aimed it at his father, police say.

The father allegedly left the room, retrieved a .357 Magnum revolver, and returned to his son’s room where he shot him in the head. For nearly 12 hours, he did not call the police but instead watched religious videos for hours, it is claimed.

Gustites snr later told investigators that he knew his son was dead after hearing his son making a “gurgling” sound, WNEP reported..He also allegedly said that he didn’t remember pulling the trigger but acknowledged he must have, according to court documents.

The father is being held at the Schuylkill County Prison with bail set at $250,000. His court date is set for October 10.