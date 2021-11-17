Two girls kidnapped at gunpoint by father in Pennsylvania, report says

Police in York County in Pennsylvania have been looking for a 42-year-old man who kidnapped his two elementary school-going daughters at gunpoint, it was reported.

The authorities have said that the girls, Aaminah Vicosa, 6, and Giana Vicosa, 7, “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”

Police said on Tuesday that the search for Robert Vicosa and his two daughters has been underway for hours.

WGAL reported that the Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a black car with Pennsylvania license plate KPK 2076 but the York Area Regional police have said that they don’t believe that Mr Vicosa is in that vehicle.

Mr Vicosa is accused of committing a robbery at a house in Windsor Township in York County at gunpoint. Police said that he held the woman captive and later grabbed the two girls and fled in the woman’s vehicle.

The York Area Regional Police department said in a statement that the vehicle was later recovered from the nearby borough of Red Lion.

The police statement said that Mr Vicosa’s “children are to believed to be in extreme danger.” And warned not to approach Vicosa as “he is armed with at least one firearm.”

Investigators also said that they believe Mr Vicosa was involved in several acts of violence in the last 24 to 72 hours.

He is believed to be wearing blue pajama pants, a green long-sleeved 3/4 zip-up shirt and muck boots, police said.

Mr Viscosa, that the WGAL report said, was also known as Robert Brown was fired in August from his job as an officer with the Baltimore County Police Department in Maryland.

However, Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Maryland’s Baltimore County Police Department did not reveal why he was fired. Fox43 News, quoting the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police newsletter, reported that in August 2021 he was convicted in the Baltimore County Office of Administrative Hearings of sleeping on duty, insubordination and conduct unbecoming an officer.

Many people have raised doubts asking why the police didn’t issue an Amber Alert for the two missing girls. Lt Ken Schollenberger with York Area Regional police responded by saying that they were “seconds away from issuing an Amber Alert.”

He added: “Unfortunately, we found the car that he was in, and he was not located in it. At this point, the Amber Alert typically attaches to a vehicle or registration plate. We don’t have a vehicle or registration plate now because the last one that he was in, he abandoned.”