Boy, 14, is shot 18 times and killed while waiting for a bus in Philadelphia

Samir Jefferson was gunned down in broad daylight in Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighbourhood on Monday afternoon

Megan Sheets
Tuesday 30 November 2021 20:54
(NBC Philadelphia)

A 14-year-old boy has died after he was shot 18 times while waiting for a bus in Philadelphia.

Samir Jefferson was gunned down in broad daylight in the city’s Feltonville neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.

Police said two suspects got out of a car and chased the teen while spraying 35 rounds from two guns until he collapsed. Samir was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Two persons of interest were taken into custody after the shooting but were released by Tuesday morning, police said. The motive for the killing is unclear as the investigation remains ongoing.

"It’s a tragedy that somebody is going to fire over 30 shots at a teenager who is just waiting on the bus,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “It’s even hard to conceive.”

Samir’s sister, who asked not to be named, told NBC Philadelphia: “It’s really not going to be the same without my little brother because he really brung joy to our family.”

The teen’s death marked the city’s fifth fatal shooting over Thanksgiving weekend. Two other young men, 16-year-old Kanye Davis and 21-year-old Samuel Collington, were shot and killed on Sunday.

“My heart grieves for the victims, their families, and this city,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement Monday night.

“While we cannot bring back those lost, the Philadelphia Police Department will ensure that these cases are fully investigated so that these victims and their families receive closure and justice.”

Recommended

The shootings extended a devastating increase in gun violence in Philadelphia. So far this year the city has seen nearly 2,000 shootings, with 198 involving children, according to the city controller’s office.

Anyone with information about Monday’s shooting is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or the police tip line at 215-686-8477.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in