Philadelphia Eagles player Josh Sills indicted on rape and kidnapping charges

Philadelphia Eagles player Josh Sills has been indicted on first-degree felony rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio.

The indictment was announced on Wednesday by the office of the Ohio attorney general.

Mr Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury that accused him of raping a woman and holding her against her will in the eastern Ohio county on 5 December 2019.

It’s not clear if Mr Sills has hired a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

The Eagles are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on 12 February and it remains to be seen if Mr Sills will be on the Philadelphia team’s roster.

The office of the Ohio attorney general said the 2019 alleged rape was reported directly after it took place and that an investigation was launched by the Sheriff’s office in Guernsey County, CNN reported.

Mr Sills is an offensive lineman in his first season in the NFL and joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent last year.

Court documents show that he has been summoned to appear in court in Ohio, his home state, on 16 February.

“Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will. The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation,” the indictment states.

The Special Prosecutions Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case, according to NBC News.

Mr Sills played college football at West Virginia and Oklahoma State before joining the Eagles. He has played in one game this season and has been inactive during the team’s two games in the playoffs.

Eli Howard #53 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders fights through Josh Sills #73 while trying to get to Will Grier #7 of the West Virginia Mountaineers (Getty Images)

The Independent has reached out to the Eagles for comment.