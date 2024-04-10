Multiple people shot during Eid festival in Philadelphia

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Multiple people have reportedly been injured after a shooting occurred at an Eid al-Fitr event in West Philadelphia, according to CBS News, citing city police.

Local sources said the incident occurred during a festival where hundreds had gathered to celebrate the holiday near Wyalusing Avenue in Philadelphia, Fox29 reports.

The total number of victims and their conditions is currently unknown, but at least two people have been confirmed shot according to a report from ABC6. One person reportedly was hit by a car while they were trying to flee the scene of the shooting. Their condition is also unknown.

The Philadelphia Fire Department told CBS News that at least one person was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment.

Four people have been taken into custody, according to the outlet. It is unclear if police are considering the four suspects at this time.

One police officer reportedly fired their weapon at the scene, Fox29 reports.