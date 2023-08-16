Philadelphia defense attorney ‘devastated’ to learn his son is FBI terror suspect

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Philadelphia criminal defense attorney said he was "shocked" to learn that a 17-year-old arrested by the FBI for alleged terrorist activity was actually his son.

Qawi Abdul-Rahman, a prominent attorney in Philadelphia, spoke with The Daily Beast's Noor Ibrahim that he was "shocked and devastated" to learn on Monday that his 17-year-old son was facing allegations that include arson, criminal conspiracy - weapons of mass destruction, and risking catastrophe, among others.

A press release from the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office described the teenager's alleged actions as "the most serious alleged terrorist activity prosecuted in Philadelphia County court in recent history."