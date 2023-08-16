Philadelphia defense attorney ‘devastated’ to learn his son is FBI terror suspect
A Philadelphia criminal defense attorney said he was "shocked" to learn that a 17-year-old arrested by the FBI for alleged terrorist activity was actually his son.
Qawi Abdul-Rahman, a prominent attorney in Philadelphia, spoke with The Daily Beast's Noor Ibrahim that he was "shocked and devastated" to learn on Monday that his 17-year-old son was facing allegations that include arson, criminal conspiracy - weapons of mass destruction, and risking catastrophe, among others.
A press release from the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office described the teenager's alleged actions as "the most serious alleged terrorist activity prosecuted in Philadelphia County court in recent history."