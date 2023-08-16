Jump to content

Philadelphia defense attorney ‘devastated’ to learn his son is FBI terror suspect

Graig Graziosi
Wednesday 16 August 2023 16:21
A Philadelphia teenager was arrested and accused of planning a potentially “catastrophic terrorist attack.”

(NBC10)

A Philadelphia criminal defense attorney said he was "shocked" to learn that a 17-year-old arrested by the FBI for alleged terrorist activity was actually his son.

Qawi Abdul-Rahman, a prominent attorney in Philadelphia, spoke with The Daily Beast's Noor Ibrahim that he was "shocked and devastated" to learn on Monday that his 17-year-old son was facing allegations that include arson, criminal conspiracy - weapons of mass destruction, and risking catastrophe, among others.

A press release from the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office described the teenager's alleged actions as "the most serious alleged terrorist activity prosecuted in Philadelphia County court in recent history."

