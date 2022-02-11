Phoenix shooting: Five police officers and woman injured as baby rescued from scene
Five police officers and a woman have been injured in a shooting in Phoenix, Arizona, as a baby was rescued from the scene of a standoff situation.
Phoenix police said the incident unfolded at around 2am at a home near the area of 54th Avenue and Elwood Street in South Phoenix when officers responded to a 911 call of a report of a shooting.
When the first officer arrived on the scene, a person inside the home opened fire, shooting the officer multiple times, police said.
Several other officers arrived on the scene where the suspect barricaded themself inside the home.
At one point, a baby was placed on the front steps of the home to be taken to safety by police.
However, when officers went to retrieve the infant, the suspect allegedly opened fire again, shooting four other officers.
All five officers have been taken to hospital suffering gunshot wounds where one is said to be in a serious condition but recovering. The four others are recovering from their injuries, police said.
A woman, whose connection to the suspected gunman is not clear, was also shot during the incident and is in hospital in a critical condition.
Police said the baby was unharmed.
