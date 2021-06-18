A suspect has been arrested in Phoenix, Airzona, following a series of drive-by shootings that killed at least one and injured 13 others, according to police.

In the space of an hour and a half, a shooter drove around an area 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix and randomly fired at passersby on Thursday.

The areas affected were Glendale, Peoria, and Surprise, in a region known as West Valley.

Officers from the Peoria Police Department (PPD) were first called to West Valley at about 11.30 pm, in what was thought to be the first shooting. A man was found deceased in his vehicle.

A witness and a victim of the first shooting described a white Volkswagen Tiguan to officers, allegedly driven by the shooter, who was police believe was responsible for at least eight shooting incidents on Thursday.

Further reports of shootings were also received by the Surprise Police Department (SPD), Maricopa County Sherriff’s Office (MCSO) and the public safety department.

At about 12.42pm, the suspect was arrested by an SPD officer after the Volkswagen was seen by a Surprise firefighter. A weapon was located in his vehicle.

In an announcement, the PPD said “13 people were injured, at least four were injured from gunfire and the others sustained other injuries”.

“Sadly, an adult victim was found deceased in a vehicle. All additional victims are adults and are expected to make a full recovery.”

An investigation is ongoing and police say there is no need for the public to fear further incidents from the suspect, who remains in custody.