An active shooter fired “hundreds of rounds” in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning, as police tell locals to steer clear of the area.

Police are starting to evacuate people from the houses in the 4800 block of Broad Street, writing on X: “If you are inside, please shelter in place, dial 911, and identify your address, location.”

Officials previously warned the public: “Avoid the 4800 block of Broad Street and N. Mathilda Street in the Garfield neighborhood due to an active shooting situation.”

Twenty minutes later, police urged again: “This is an extremely active situation with shots continuing to be fired. Please avoid the area at this time.”

“Hundreds of rounds still going off,” a reporter for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Megan Guza, tweeted. She added, “A neighbor said he heard hundreds of rounds when the shooting started and there have been hundreds of rounds since. Said he immediately hit the ground in his living room.”

Shots were still being fired as of 12.32, according to Guza, meaning the shooting has been active for over an hour and a half.

Allegheny County Sheriff Office told The Independent that “our office went to the address to serve an eviction notice and that is when the actor turned violent and began shooting, adding that the scene is still active.

A neighbor told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “I’ve never heard bullets like this,” adding the incident was “something you’d see in a movie.”

One deputy is injured, but still conscious, WTAE reported.

The outlet also said that the suspect has fired at officers and shot down two police drones.

A reporter at WTAE tweeted that she heard “several shots fired at Dearborn Street and N. Millvale Ave,” which is two blocks away from the original location listed by police.