An active shooter fired “hundreds of rounds” in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning, as police tell locals to steer clear of the area.

Police are starting to evacuate people from the houses in the 4800 block of Broad Street, writing on X: “If you are inside, please shelter in place, dial 911, and identify your address, location.”

Officials previously warned the public: “Avoid the 4800 block of Broad Street and N. Mathilda Street in the Garfield neighborhood due to an active shooting situation.”

Twenty minutes later, police urged again: “This is an extremely active situation with shots continuing to be fired. Please avoid the area at this time.”

“Hundreds of rounds still going off,” a reporter for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Megan Guza, tweeted. She added, “A neighbor said he heard hundreds of rounds when the shooting started and there have been hundreds of rounds since. Said he immediately hit the ground in his living room.”

Allegheny County Sheriff’s officers approached a home to serve an eviction notice when the suspect began shooting, sheriff’s office spokesman Mike Manko told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A neighbor told the publication, “I’ve never heard bullets like this,” adding the incident was “something you’d see in a movie.”

One deputy is injured, but still conscious, WTAE reported.

The outlet also said that the suspect has fired at officers and shot down two police drones.