‘Active scene’ in Pittsburgh after six shot near church where funeral of shooting victim taking place

One person is in critical condition, while the other five victims are in stable condition

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 28 October 2022 20:01
(KDKA)

A manhunt is underway after six people were shot outside a Pittsburgh church where the funeral of another shooting victim was taking place.

Multiple gunshots were fired in the Brighten Heights area of the city as the funeral of John Hornezes was held at the Destiny of Faith Church in the city on Friday, reports WPXI.

Hornezes, 20, was one of the three people killed in a shooting in the city on 15 October, according to CBS Pittsburgh. The other two female victims were bystanders, say police.

“Multiple shots fired in the area of 3700 block of Brighton Road. There are an unknown number of victims at this time. This is a very active scene. Please avoid the area,” tweeted Pittsburgh Public Safety after the violence unfolded.

Authorities say that five of the victims were taken to Allegheny General Hospital and one victim was taken to the city’s Children’s Hospital.

One person is in critical condition, while the other five victims are in stable condition, police said.

Police say that it is “more than likely” that one gun was used, but it remains under investigation.

No information about the suspects has been released and no arrests have yet been made.

“I’m sorry we’re here to report another tragic incident,” Acting Pittsburgh Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki told reporters at the scene.

And he added: “Obviously, we believe there’s a dispute going on and we’re going to continue to use resources.”

Schools in the area have been told that they are safe to dismiss their students for the day.

