California dermatologist accused of poisoning husband who has been sick for a month

A California dermatologist has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband.

Yue Yu, 45, was taken into custody by police in Irvine, Orange County, after her husband of 10 years fell ill over the past month.

The husband, who has not been identified, set up video surveillance after growing suspicious of his wife, Irvine Police Department Lt. Bill Bingham told the Orange County Register.

He suffered “significant internal injuries”, but is expected to recover, Mr Bingham told the Register.

Ms Yu was arrested on Thursday after detectives interviewed her and searched the couple’s Mission Viejo home.

California dermatologist Yue Yu has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband (Irvine Police Department)

She was released after posting $30,000 bond on Friday, according to Orange County Jail inmate records, and is due to appear in court on Monday.

According to an online profile, Ms Yu, who also goes by the first name Emily, studied medicine at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri and practices at Providence Mission Hospital.

In a statement to the Register, the hospital said it was fully cooperating with the police investigation.

“This incident is a domestic matter which occurred in Irvine, and we want to reassure our community that there has been no impact on our patients,” Providence Mission Hospital said.

It’s unclear how Ms Yu was allegedly poisoning her husband.