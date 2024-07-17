Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A Florida police officer was arrested after being accused of trying to sexually assault a woman during a domestic violence call.

West Palm Beach police announced the arrest of James Matthew Bush, 33, on Sunday for sexual battery and robbery, according to CBS 12.

Around 9 pm on July 12, police responded to a report of a man throwing his girlfriend out of an apartment, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet. Police arrived and Bush told the man he should leave and go to court to file for eviction.

Bush then repeatedly told the victim to “go upstairs and have some fun.”

She responded: “OK…to talk?”

Once the two were upstairs, Bush is accused of grabbing her arm and leading her to a bedroom. There, she sat on the bed and offered him a kiss thinking she was in danger and he would rape her, according to the report.

The victim tried to escape by saying she had to go brush her teeth, and Bush watched before he guided her back to the bedroom, police said.

He then tried to coax the victim to perform a sex act on him, according to police. She told him “No,” but he told her, “I want this.”

James Matthew Bush, 33, a police officer in West Palm Beach, Florida, is accused of trying to force a woman to have sex during a domestic violence call ( West Palm Beach police )

After several minutes, he grabbed her to try and get her to perform the act.

Bush reportedly told her, “I can get you out of this whole thing,” and offered her $2,000, the report noted. The woman said she was not a prostitute.

The officer left and the victim told her boyfriend about the incident. However, he ignored her and tried to evict her, according to police.

Hours later, the boyfriend called the police again, and another officer, along with Bush, responded to the scene. The woman reported the incident to the other cop, and Bush said she was lying.

The victim showed video evidence of the encounter that was on her phone and the unnamed officer watched it. However, he did not intervene, according to the report.

Other investigators got a hold of the footage and spoke to Bush. It was then he admitted to some of the crimes, police said.

“When someone abuses their position of authority to commit a crime, we have an obligation to swiftly act in the best interest of the community we serve and hold those responsible who breach the public trust,” Chief Frank Adderley said. “On behalf of the men and women who are dedicated to serve and protect, this is not reflective of the West Palm Beach Police Department. We have a zero-tolerance for misconduct and abuse of power and will hold those accountable who violate their oath.”