Shocking new video shows ex-NYPD officer charging police with flagpole during Capitol riot, prosecutors say

Shocking new bodycam video shows an ex-NYPD officer charging police with a flagpole during the Capitol riot, prosecutors say

The Justice Department released the video of Thomas Webster allegedly attacking US Capitolpolice officers during the 6 January riot after legal action from media outlets.

Me Webster, a former Marine and retired officer from the New York Police Department, has been charged with seven federal crimes for his role in the insurrection, in which Donald Trump supporters tried to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

Officials say that the 56-second video shows Mr Webster, wearing a red coat and carrying the flagpole, shouting at police officers before charging at them and becoming engaged in a fight.

Porsecutors say the video shows an officer grabbing the flagpole away from Mr Webster, who then tackles the police officer to the ground.

Warning: This video contains explicit language

Mr Webster has been charged with a string of crimes, including assaulting police, unlawfully entering Capitol grounds with a dangerous weapon and civil disorder.

He has pleaded not guilty on all charges.