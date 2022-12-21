Police chief accused of selling machine guns obtained for department

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Iowa police chief has been accused of selling off machine guns that he obtained for his department, according to officials.

Adair Chief of Police Bradley Wendt, 46, allegedly exploded his position to acquire 10 machine guns for supposed use of the small department, said investigators for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Chief Wendt is accused of selling the guns for a profit and has now been charged with unlawfully acquiring and possessing machine guns through false statements to the ATF.

Prosecutors say that between July 2018 and August 2022 the police chief tried to buy 90 machine guns for the department, which has three other members in the town of 800 residents.

Authorities state that he got 13 machine guns for the gun store that he owns, BW Outfitters, by allegedly telling the ATF they were demonstration models for the Adair Police Department.

He and a friend, Robert Williams, who has a federal firearms licence, are also accused of hosting events where they charged members of the public to shoot weapons.

“Brad Wendt is charged with exploiting his position as chief of police to unlawfully obtain and sell guns for his own personal profit,” FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said.

Mr Wendt faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted, while Mr Williams faces a maximum sentence of five years.

“Mr Wendt’s purpose here was not to provide a personal benefit to himself or anyone else. He is a trained police officer and firearms instructor, as well as a Federal Firearms Licensee, and only sought to benefit his community,” his lawyer, Nick Klinefeldt, told The Daily Beast.