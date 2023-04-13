Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are hunting a suspected gunman who allegedly shot at a California hospital before making “credible threats” towards the California Capitol building in Sacramento.

The California assembly was cancelled as authorities searched for 30-year-old Jackson Pinney, from Hayward, who police say matched a witness description of the suspected shooter.

The state’s Capitol building was evacuated on Thursday morning and the senators were moved to a different location to continue working.

“The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has notified the Senate of a threat they consider to be credible involving the Capitol,” said Senate Secretary Erika Contreras. “The CHP and security partners are present in higher numbers in the Capitol area, and are alert of the situation.”

According to KCRA, authorities were looking for two cars belonging to the suspect.

The first is a tan, single-cab 2002 Ford F-150 with a California license plate 6V04299, which was seen driving away from the hospital parking lot.

They are also searching for a white Acura Integra, which is a 1996 vehicle with a California license plate 6FWU532.

Officials say that the suspect also shot a gun from his vehicle while driving through Roseville and Citrus Heights, two suburbs located northeast of Sacramento.

Two bullets were eventually found lodged in the wall of a Roseville Kaiser Permanente Medical hospital, which was placed in temporary lockdown, said CHP in a statement.

CHP provided no additional details on the nature of the threat to the Capitol building or when and how it was made, according to the Associated Press.

The Capitol building was reopened by 10, with lawmakers and members of the public allowed back inside.