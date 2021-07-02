Capitol rioter caught on camera dragging police officer tries to argue he was actually helping him

A Capitol rioter has rallied his friends and family to back up his claims that video footage of him dragging a Capitol police officer into the violent crowd of insurrectionists actually shows him trying to save the officer.

Clayton Mullins, of Kentucky, was at the Capitol riot and was later arrested and charged with eight crimes.

Footage of him at the Capitol shows Mr Mullins dragging a Capitol police officer into the crowd of Trump supporters fighting with law enforcement. Mr Mullins can also be seen shoving another officer who attempts to save their colleague.

Mr Mullins has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his lawyers and supporters have claimed he was trying to rescue the officer despite all the evidence to the contrary.

Since his arrest, Mr Mullins has tried to negotiate less severe conditions on his current house arrest. He currently must stay at home and is subject to monitoring by law enforcement pending his trial.

Carroll Graham, a friend of Mr Mullins and a police officer in the Illinois State Police, joined other supporters to send letters to the Department of Justice suggesting Mr Mullins was simply trying to help.

"I have reviewed the video ... from my knowledge and knowing Clayton personally, it appears to me that he is trying to keep the 'MOB' from dragging the officer out of view. I believe if Clayton hadn't held on to the Officer's leg that Officer may not be with us today," she wrote.

Another friend, Linda King, also wrote a letter to support Mr Mullins.

"I searched out the video and watched it over and over, of Clayton trying to HELP someone. There was a mob scene there, BUT like I said, I KNOW this man, and he would NEVER NEVER NEVER NEVER do what he is being accused of doing," Ms King wrote.

Chief Judge Beryl Howell reviewed the footage earlier this year and determined Mullin's was an aggressor in the situation.

"The other police officer – oh my goodness – who was flat on his back being beaten, and [Mullins] was holding his leg so he couldn't get up and couldn't get back to the police line. I mean, it is frightening footage," Judge Howell said during a March court hearing.

Judge Emmet Sullivan, who received the letters, has not yet issued a decision regarding Mr Mullin's release conditions, but the Justice Department has stated it opposes any loosening of his restrictions.