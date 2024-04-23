The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Chicago have released video footage of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of an officer who was killed outside his home two days before his 31st birthday.

In CCTV footage from what appears to be two local bodegas, the man can be seen wearing thick clothing and a hat and carrying a rucksack. Chicago PD warned members of the public not to approach the individual.

Officer Luis Huesca had been “returning home” following a shift in the early hours of Sunday, and was still wearing his uniform at the time of the incident, according to the department.

Fellow members of the CPD responded to a "gunshot detection" alert at 2.53am in the 5500 block of South Kedzie Avenue, in the city’s Gage Park neighbourhood, where they found Huesca, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday, CPD released the footage of the person of interest. On Tuesday the force promised to “carry on his legacy of service and kindness.”

“On what would have been his 31st birthday, we are mourning the loss of Officer Huesca in the line of duty to the violence he worked to protect our city from. We will forever support his family and carry on his legacy of service and kindness,” the post read.

Huesca – a six-year veteran of the CPD who worked in the force’s 5th District as a member of the Priority Response Team – is survived by his mother and an uncle, according to CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling.

In a statement posted to X/Twitter, Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson said that the entire city was grieving the “unspeakable loss” of Huesca.

"We are deeply mourning the death of Officer Luis M Huesca of the 5th District/Priority Response Team following an act of unconscionable gun violence in our city. No family or community should ever have to suffer such pain,” he wrote on Sunday.

Chicago PD has warned members of the public not to approach the individual and to contact police if he is spotted ( Chicago Police Department )

“I met with Officer Huesca’s mother and uncle this morning and assured them that they have the full support of my administration as they deal with this unspeakable loss. Our city is grieving, and our condolences go out to their entire family as well as Luis’ fellow officers and community.

“My Office of Community Safety, in collaboration with Supt Larry Snelling and the Chicago Police Department, is committed to putting every resource available toward apprehending anyone involved in this morning’s shooting and bringing them to justice.”

A procession for the fallen officer was also held on Sunday morning.

Supt Snelling described Huesca as "just a great officer, a great human being”.

"We really need to keep the family, his mother, in our prayers," he said. "These are senseless, senseless crimes that have taken the lives of our community members, today one of our officers."

"There are people who are brazen and cowardly in the way that they go about their days, and carry out these violent acts against decent, hard-working people in this city. We’re just trying to live their lives the right way.”

An investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information on the person of interest is advised to contact contact the Area One Detective Division at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip online.