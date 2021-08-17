Police officer filmed punching suspect handcuffed to a stretcher

An officer has been suspended from the Los Angeles Police Department after video emerged of him punching a suspect who was lying on a stretcher.

The suspect was arrested for his alleged involvement in a carjacking in Sun Valley, according to KLTA. The broadcaster reported that the suspect had “taunted and spit at the police officers”. Officers placed a spit hood over the suspect’s head, according to The Los Angeles Times.

In video of the altercation, the suspect can be heard yelling, “b****” before an unidentified police officer proceeds to punch him.

Michael Moore, chief of the LAPD, said in a statement, “The images in the video are deeply disturbing and while we must wait for the investigation to be completed, the Department will act swiftly in any instance of excessive or unnecessary force.”

According to the LAPD, the incident took place on 14 August and officials became aware of it the following day. The Independent reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

Another video of an officer punching a suspect surfaced recently. On 10 August, a police officer from the Washington DC Metropolitan Department was filmed punching a suspect 12 times during an arrest.

The department’s chief Robert Contee said after the incident, “I am embarrassed, disturbed, disheartened and ashamed of what I’ve seen,” at a press conference. He also outlined that he was referring the incident to the US Attorney’s Office.