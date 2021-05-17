Two police officers shot in Maryland in ‘ongoing situation’

Two police officers in Maryland were shot while serving a warrant in an “ongoing situation.”

A pair of deputies with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were seriously injured during the incident, the department has confirmed.

It has not yet been made public what the deputies were serving the warrant for when the violence unfolded in Waldorf, Maryland.

“We are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf in which two officers were injured. Situation is ongoing and we will provide updates as we can,” tweeted the department.

Officials said this may be a possible barricade situation and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.