Two police officers shot from ‘elevated position’ in Newark
One officer hit in neck and another in the leg during incident in Newark
Police officers shot in Newark
Two police officers were shot by a suspect with a long gun in New Jersey as they tried to serve a warrant, according to officials.
One officer was hit in the neck and the other officer was shot in the leg during the incident in Newark on Tuesday. Both officers are expected to survive their injuries, reported NBC New York.
The officers had been serving a warrant at a home in the state’s largest city when the suspect began shooting at them from an elevated position.
“I am aware of and closely monitoring an unfolding situation in Newark. I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe,” tweeted New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.
A law enforcement source told NBC New York that the suspect had not been arrested but that the situation was under control and there was no further threat.
“My team and I are closely monitoring the unfolding situation in Newark and will remain in touch with local and state authorities to provide whatever assistance we can,” US Senator Bob Menendez wrote on Twitter.
“As we await more information, please listen to guidance from local law enforcement, and join me in keeping our brave first responders in your thoughts.”
