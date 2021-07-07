Three law enforcement officers have been shot near Chicago police station

Three law enforcement officers have been shot early on Wednesday morning in Southwest side of the city, according to an official.

One of the officers was admitted to the Advocate Christ Medical Center for a treatment of a graze wound, according to the city’s fire department.

The exact details of the whereabouts or the time it took place were not given. However, at 6.30 am, the scene was referred to as “fresh” and the representative said it had taken place near to the police station. The station is found at 1900 W. Monterey Avenue.

More to follow