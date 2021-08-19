Four police officers injured in shootout after bank robbery in New Mexico

Three police officers were shot and another was injured in New Mexico on Thursday morning, in an exchange of gunfire that led to a major manhunt in northeast Albuquerque.

Officers were responding to a call about an armed robbery when the shooting occurred. One officer was hit in the chest and left in critical condition. Another was shot in the arm and a third in his bulletproof vest, while the fourth was hurt by a piece of shrapnel. All four were taken to hospital for treatment.

Local Goodwill store manager Richard Griego told the Albuquerque Journal he was in his car when he heard the shootout, initially thinking it was a car backfiring.

Then he saw “puffs” of bullets hitting a wall and 20-30 gunshots sounded as officers exchanged gunfire with the suspects.

One of the men was shot on the scene and taken into custody. Details of his condition were not immediately released.

Tactical officers then began sweeping surrounding neighbourhoods in an intensive hunt for the other suspect.

A major police presence was soon on the ground in the area, while onlookers watched the scenes unfold from parking lots and the roofs of nearby businesses. Mayor Tim Keller and District Attorney Raúl Torrez were also at the scene.

Local schools were placed on lockdown for safety until the second suspect was found and taken into custody shortly afterwards.

In a statement released on Twitter, Albuquerque Police Department said: “We do not believe there are other outstanding offenders at this point.”