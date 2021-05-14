Multiple people injured in mass shooting in Rhode Island, police say
Police say as many as eight people may have been shot in incident
Graeme Massie
Friday 14 May 2021 01:35
Multiple people have been injured in a mass shooting in Rhode Island, police say.
Authorities say that the violence broke out in the Washington Park neighbourhood of Providence, with as many as eight people hit by gunfire, according to The Providence Journal.
At least a dozen Providence Police Department cars were parked outside the emergency room at Rhode Island Hospital, reports say.