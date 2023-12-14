Deadly ‘love triangle’ shooting erupts outside Texas post office

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man was shot and killed following an argument over an alleged “love triangle” outside a post office in San Antonio, Texas.

Police said that the altercation occurred around noon on Wednesday and involved three people who reportedly knew each other.

San Antonio Police Department spokeswoman Camelia Juarez said that a man had been sitting in a vehicle parked outside the post office when he was approached by two other individuals – a man and a woman.

Following an argument, the men produced weapons and a shootout ensued. The man who had initially approached the vehicle with the woman was fatally shot, Ms Juarez said.

She told reporters that the shooting appeared to be in self-defence, but that homicide detectives were continuing to investigate.

“It appears it was three people that knew each other. It was a love triangle,” she said.

The scene outside a Texas post office where a deadly ‘love triangle’ shooting took place (KSAT)

“They get into an argument. One person flashes a gun, another person flashes a gun and there’s a shootout and the man who walked up to the scene is shot and killed.”

Details about all three of the individuals who were involved, including the deceased man, have not been released.

The alleged shooter is in custody and the woman is being questioned as a witness.

Ms Juarez added that the post office where the shooting occurred is still open and there was “no other threat to the public”.