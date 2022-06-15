Pregnant 22-year-old woman found beheaded in garbage bin: ‘Beyond reprehensible’

The mother-to-be and her family were in the midst of planning a baby shower for the unborn child, due in July

Johanna Chisholm
Wednesday 15 June 2022 14:54
<p>Liese Dodd was found murdered on 9 June 2022</p>

Liese Dodd was found murdered on 9 June 2022

(Handout via Alton Police Department)

An Illinois man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old pregnant woman who was found decapitated in the dumpster outside her apartment, in a crime that local police have described as “beyond reprehensible”.

Deundrea S Holloway, 22, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, both for the mother Liese Dodd and her unborn child, intentional homicide of an unborn child and the dismemberment of a human body among other crimes, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said in a video statement shared on the force’s Facebook page.

“She was savagely, savagely killed,” Chief Pulido said while holding up a smiling picture of Dodd.

Dodd, who was weeks away from celebrating a baby shower that she’d been planning with her family and only a little over a month away from delivery date, was found dead on 9 June by her mother, who had gone to check on her after not hearing from her for some time.

Officers later confirmed that it was a suspected homicide after responding to a call at the Alton apartment on that day at around 12.59pm. The mother-to-be’s head was reportedly found by officers inside the rubbish bin outside her home.

Deundrea S Holloway is charged with the murder of Liese Dodd

(Gillespie Police Department)

“What was observed, what was learned … was absolutely terrible,” the police chief said in the video, taking a brief pause before providing details about what he cautioned listeners would leave them with “a complete loss for words”.

The pregnant woman and Holloway reportedly had an on and off relationship over the course of the past two years, authorities said.

Officers reportedly located the man shortly after the investigation into the suspected homicide had begun, and when they located Holloway, he reportedly refused to identify himself before being arrested.

The 22-year-old suspect is currently being held in jail on a $2m bond.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in