‘Heinous crime’: Pregnant woman found dead and lit on fire

California police are investigating the “heinous” killing of a pregnant woman whose body was found on fire in an alleyway.

Fresno authorities say that the shocking incident took place in the city on Tuesday afternoon, and the victim was discovered by a man driving by who saw a blaze.

Investigators say that the victim was a Black woman in her 20s and of small stature, but it was immediately apparent to police officers that she was pregnant, according to The Fresno Bee newspaper.

The passerby shouted to nearby workmen who ran to the scene and tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher.

“We understand the gravity of every homicide investigation, but this particular one strikes a very deep chord,” said Lt Paul Cervantes, who described it as a “heinous crime.”

And he added: “We will work day and night until we solve it.”

Officials say it is unknown if the victim was set on fire before she died and Fresno Fire Department is assisting in the investigation.

Investigators do not know if the victim lived in a nearby apartment complex or was homeless.

“This is a tough one. We have a timeline, and that is pretty much it,” added Lt. Cervantes.