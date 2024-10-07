Pregnant woman shot dead while running from an argument outside a Wawa store

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A pregnant woman was fatally shot at a Wawa in Pennsylvania following an argument with another woman who allegedly shot at the victim as she was trying to run away.

Latoya Davis, 32, was found dead outside the convenience store around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Collingdale Police Department who responded to the scene. She had a gunshot wound to her torso. Police arrested 30-year-old Evelena Williams a short time later.

Security video from the Wawa caught the moment Williams shot Davis as Davis was fleeing from the area according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

Latoya Davis, 32, was found dead outside the convenience store on Saturday ( FOX29 )

Williams, who told police she had a license to carry a firearm, admitted to shooting the victim, according to an affidavit obtained by USA TODAY.

She went on to explain that after she “fired one shot” at the pregnant woman, she put the gun, later revealed to be a Ruger .380 semi automatic firearm, in her car. A .380 cartridge casing was later found in the parking lot.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between the two women, but details about the argument are not known.

Williams faces charges of criminal homicide, first-degree murder of an unborn child, third-degree murder of an unborn child, first-degree murder, and third-degree murder.

She is expected in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.