Police plan to update the public this Friday about developments in the high-profile investigation into the Idaho murders , as media sources report a suspect has been arrested after weeks of little progress.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday morning outside of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and is being held for extradition on a warrant for first-degree murder from Moscow, Idaho, police.

Police haven’t yet formally announced a connection between the arrest and the 13 November stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

However, Moscow officials appear set to announce a major break in the case.

“Police Chief James Fry will give an update of the ongoing investigation into the quadruple homicide that occurred at 1122 King Road on Sunday, November 1,” the Moscow Police Department said in a Facebook post , adding: “Please hold all media inquiries until after the news conference.”

The Independent will be streaming the press conference live on our YouTube and Facebook pages at 4pm ET.