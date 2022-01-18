Socialite Lady Victoria Hervey is due to appear in a documentary named Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile in which she describes being used as "bait" to “find however many girls were needed” to entertain Jeffrey Epstein's friends.

The 44-year-old socialite, who dated Prince Andrew, described Maxwell and Epstein "as Batman and Robin" and a "double act," in the TV show set to air in the UK on Tuesday.

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in December of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for sexual encounters with paedophile Epstein.

Being interviewed about the documentary on British talk show Lorraine she said Maxwell was a “victim” and a “scapegoat” as “there is no one else to blame”. But she admits in the documentary: "I don't think Jeffrey could have done any of it without Ghislaine," she said.

"I think he just kind of sat back and sort of waited for her to sort of go fishing and go find however many girls were needed,” said Ms Hervey of the pair, “you know, to entertain his friends. I think I was pretty much used as bait."

Ms Hervey first met Ghislaine and Epstein 20 years ago: "I was really young and naive," she said of being in their company. Ms Hervey was a model and an "It Girl” in the 2000s, who regularly featured in magazines.

Disgraced financier Epstein, 66, was convicted in 2008 of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute, he killed himself while awaiting trial in 2019 for the sex trafficking of minors.

Prince Andrew, the Queen's second son, will likely face more scrutiny following the documentary. He could face his own trial, after Virginia Giuffre said she was trafficked by the Duke of York's friend Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the duke when she was 17. The duke denies the allegation.

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew And The Paedophile will be broadcast on ITV at 9pm GMT on Tuesday.