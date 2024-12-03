The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An urgent manhunt is underway for a convicted killer who escaped from a prison van while being taken to court.

Cesar Hernandez, 34, staged the daring escape at around 10:45 am on Monday morning as he was being transported to Kern County Superior Courthouse in Delano, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

On arrival at the court, Hernandez leaped out of the prison van and fled, authorities said.

As of Tuesday morning, he remains at large with a multi-agency manhunt now underway to find him.

Agents from the CDCR’s Special Services Unit and Investigative Services Units from North Kern, Kern Valley, and Wasco state prisons have responded, along with the California Highway Patrol, Delano, and McFarland police departments.

The Delano Police Department has issued a warning residents to “remain alert and report any suspicious activity or sightings immediately.”

“Hernandez is considered dangerous. If you see him, do not approach,” the alert said.

Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, was last seen wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and white thermals.

open image in gallery Cesar Hernandez, 34, (pictured) is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder ( California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation )

Hernandez is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 161 pounds, and has brown eyes, and black hair.

Delano is Kern County’s second-largest city and is known for being an agricultural hub, with the Sequoia National Forest to its right.

Anyone who sees Hernandez or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Incident Commander Lieutenant Anthony Sotello at (661) 721-6300 extension 5506.