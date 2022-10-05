Homicide investigation underway at Purdue University after student found dead in dorm

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A homicide investigation is underway at Purdue University after a student was found dead in one of the residence halls on campus.

The student was found at the West Lafayette, Indiana school early on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the university said, ABC News reported.

The death is being investigated by school police.

“A suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community,” the spokesperson said, according to ABC. “An investigation is underway and ongoing.”

The suspect, the roommate of the deceased individual, called 911 at 12.44am local time, the spokesperson added.

