Homicide investigation underway at Purdue University after student found dead in dorm
‘A suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community,’ university spokesperson says
A homicide investigation is underway at Purdue University after a student was found dead in one of the residence halls on campus.
The student was found at the West Lafayette, Indiana school early on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the university said, ABC News reported.
The death is being investigated by school police.
“A suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community,” the spokesperson said, according to ABC. “An investigation is underway and ongoing.”
The suspect, the roommate of the deceased individual, called 911 at 12.44am local time, the spokesperson added.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.