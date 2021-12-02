Romana Didulo, a Canadian QAnon follower and anti-vaxxer, has claimed she was taken into custody in Victoria, British Columbia over alleged “shoot to kill” medic posts.

Ms Didulo calls herself the “Queen of Canada”, and believes herself to be the secret ruler of Canada. She maintains she is Canada’s real head of state and that Queen Elizabeth II has been executed.

The QAnon influencer uses many online platforms, including the encrypted Telegram app, where she has more than 70,000 followers. Many of her posts include the QAnon rallying cry “Where We Go One We Go All” or hashtag “#WWG1WGA”.

She recently told her followers on YouTube that she was served a search warrant. She explained that she was detained under the province’s mental health act and was taken to the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria for an evaluation. She later posted on social media that she had been “released” by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and “cleared” by the hospital.

Ms Didulo claimed that she was detained for allegedly calling for the execution of medics who administered the Covid-19 vaccine to young adults and children. One of her posts read “shoot to kill anyone who tries to inject children under the age of 19 years old with coronavirus19 vaccines/ bioweapons or any other vaccines,” reported Global News. She later changes the wording from kill to “arrest” on the post.

“Please, use airports, hospitals, schools, stadiums, and other public venues to hold and detain all traitors,” one previous post by Ms Didulo post read, reported Vice. “They will stay there until Military Tribunal is held for each one of them until the day they are executed via firing squad or hanging.”

On Twitter Ms Didulo has posted that Canada was a “#VaccineFreeNation” and told her followers: “when your Country and people are deliberately being poisoned ... As a true Leader, you too, will order those poisoning your people to be removed permanently”.

Later posts include threats “I am warning you now to exit the Kingdom of Canada immediately before I charge you with terrorism in Canada … this charge carries #death penalty.”

She has also allegedly shared posts encouraging her followers to overthrow Canadian officials and take over government buildings.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has not confirmed if Ms Didulo accounts of arrest are correct. They issued the following statement to The Independent. “Generally, only in the event that an investigation results in the laying of criminal charges, would the RCMP confirm its investigation, the nature of any charges laid and the identity of the individual (s) involved. Out of a concern for the privacy of those have dealings with, we do not disclose specific medical details (ie: being transferred due to mental health concerns) Given the aforementioned, we are not in a position to confirm.”