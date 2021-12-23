A 27-year-old woman has been killed and two other people have been injured in a shooting outside a restaurant in Queens, New York City, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

NYPD officers responded to reports of a shooting outside the Solletto restaurant on Steinway Street in Astoria at around 4.08am.

They arrived on the scene to find three 27-year-old victims, who have not been publicly identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.

One woman had been shot in the torso and the leg, a second woman had been shot in her left knee, and a man had been shot in the buttocks and left shoulder.

The three victims were all rushed to hospital where the woman with gunshot wounds to the torso and leg was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Police said the other two victims are in a stable condition in Elmhurst Hospital.

Officials are yet to release the identities of the three people shot pending the family of the victim being notified.

However a law enforcement source told local outlet AmNY that the two women are twin sisters and the man is one of their boyfriends.

The source said that the woman killed had gotten into a dispute with the suspect outside the restaurant before the shooter opened fire.

Police believe the suspect then fled the scene in a white BMW sedan and headed across the RFK Triborough Bridge into the Bronx, reportedABC7.

No arrests have been made in the case.

An NYPD spokesperson told The Independent that they expect to hold a press conference later on Thursday about the case.