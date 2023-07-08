Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One person was killed and two others wounded in a string of shootings allegedly perpetrated by a man on a moped in Queens.

The suspect allegedly began shooting at pedestrians and people in cars before noon on Saturday, the New York Daily News reported.

Hours later police confirmed that a person of interest was in custody and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The first victim is said to be an 86-year-old man who was shot in the back multiple times in the Richmond Hills neighbourhood at 11.28am. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

A 63-year-old man was then shot in the shoulder blocks away at 11.37am, followed by a 61-year-old man shot in the torso at around 11.40am.

A business owner near the scene of the first shooting said he saw the suspect ride by on a moped.

“I saw just somebody in front of my store coming on the scooter and he did a U-turn and he loaded his gun and he just started shooting,” Zoom Zoom Wireless owner Jasvir Singh told the Daily News.

“I mean everybody is scared. Everybody is in shock.”

Police have not confirmed a description of the alleged shooter.