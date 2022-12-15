Quinton Simon’s mother was using drugs before killing toddler and dumping him in the garbage, indictment says
Leilani Simon has been charged with murder, false statements to police and other crimes in the 19-count indictment.
The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon used drugs before killing him and dumping his body in the trash, authorities said.
Prosecutors in Chatham Couty, Georgia, accused 22-year-old Leilani Simon of striking Quinton with an unknown object, causing him “serious bodily injury” before reporting him missing on 5 October, according to an indictment returned by a grand jury on Thursday, WTOC reported.
The night before, prosecutors said, she had met with a drug dealer and used an unspecified drug. Ms Simon then allegedly dumped Quinton’s body in a trash bin outside the Azalea Mobile Home Park, located one and a half miles from her home.
She told investigators that she went there to dispose of “normal household garbage.” FBI crews searched for Quinton at the Savannah Waste Management landfill for a month before locating his remains on 18 November.
Ms Simon was charged with malice murder, false report, concealing the death of another and other crimes in the 19-count indictment. She is being held in custody at the Chatham County Detention Center without bond and is scheduled to be back in court for a hearing on 11 January.
“It’s a matter that calls our very humanity into question,” Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones said. “These are the cases that keep us up at night.”