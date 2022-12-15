Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon used drugs before killing him and dumping his body in the trash, authorities said.

Prosecutors in Chatham Couty, Georgia, accused 22-year-old Leilani Simon of striking Quinton with an unknown object, causing him “serious bodily injury” before reporting him missing on 5 October, according to an indictment returned by a grand jury on Thursday, WTOC reported.

The night before, prosecutors said, she had met with a drug dealer and used an unspecified drug. Ms Simon then allegedly dumped Quinton’s body in a trash bin outside the Azalea Mobile Home Park, located one and a half miles from her home.

She told investigators that she went there to dispose of “normal household garbage.” FBI crews searched for Quinton at the Savannah Waste Management landfill for a month before locating his remains on 18 November.

Ms Simon was charged with malice murder, false report, concealing the death of another and other crimes in the 19-count indictment. She is being held in custody at the Chatham County Detention Center without bond and is scheduled to be back in court for a hearing on 11 January.

“It’s a matter that calls our very humanity into question,” Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones said. “These are the cases that keep us up at night.”