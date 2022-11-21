Jump to content

Mother of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon charged with his murder

Police chief emotinally confirms suspected remains of little boy found

Andrew Buncombe
Minneapolis
Monday 21 November 2022 23:40
<p>Quinton Simon with his mother </p>

Quinton Simon with his mother

(Screenshot / WJCL / Facebook / Billie Jo Howell)

The mother of a 18-month old toddler - who went missing six weeks ago - has been charged with his murder, as police revealed the little boy’s suspected remains had been found.

Police in Savannah, Georgia, had been searching for Quinton Simon after he disappeared at the beginning of October, with his mother telling officers she had last seen him in his play pen.

Police said that the little boy’s mother, Leilani Simon, had been the one to alert the authorities to his disappearance, saying she had last seen him on Oct 5. They have been been conducting a widespread search, that included a landfill.

On Monday afternoon, police in Georgia’s Chatham County said that Ms Simon, 22, had been charged over his disappearance and alleged murder.

“The Chatham County Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Leilani Simon and charged her with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of her son, 20-month-old Quinton Simon,” the force said in a tweet.

“Leilani Simon was taken into custody a short time ago, and is being transported to the Chatham County Detention Center where she will be held while she awaits a bond hearing.”

It added: “We do not anticipate any other arrests in connection with this case.”

The MailOnline reported that on Monday evening, police said they had found what they believed were the little boy’s remains. DNA tests were now being carried out.

Chief Jeff Hadley said the discovery of what were believed to be human remains was a “heartbreaking development”.

More follows.....

